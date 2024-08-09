With the world no longer at standstill, it’s back to the wild or the outdoors again for the adventure seekers. We’re talking camping, hiking, beach getaways, tailgating, and more. While the ground, a rock, or a tree doubles as a seating solution, it’s always best to enjoy the scenery in the comfort of a lounge chair and we mean the ParkIt Voyager.

This much-loved camping chair is now available in a limited-edition all-black Midnight shade. It’s the ideal choice for those who prefer a stealthy hue as opposed to those with pops of color including the Voyager, Classic Blue, Calico, Tropic, Glacier, Slate, and Saguaro. But color difference aside, the new addition still offers the same durability, functionality, and comfort as the others.

The ParkIt Voyager is a cooler-chair combo built to withstand the outdoors but designed to feel like lounging at home. It offers a comfortable sitting position 16″ off the ground without sacrificing quality. It’s aircraft-grade aluminum foundation ensures strength, durability, and resilience, while the soft woven polyester webbing on the seat and backrest retains its strength so its feels “like new” every use.

Then add a durable faux teak armrest for a touch of style that will go with any outdoor adventure. Moreover, it packs the convenience of an insulated cooler/utility storage underneath. This way you can easily reach for food or that cold drink without standing up. The cooler can hold ice for over eight hours while exterior pockets store all your items to and from basecamp.

The ParkIt Voyager also has interchangeable cup holder fixtures built into either side of the frame with cutouts designed for cans, coffee mugs, and insulated water bottles. This recreational chair is built to last and backed with a two-year warranty.

Images courtesy of ParkIt Movement