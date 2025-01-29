Swedish studio White Arkitekter teamed up with acoustic solutions firm Zilenzio to design a minimalist pendant lamp called Hikari that not only illuminates. It also dampens sound. Named after the Japanese word for “light,” this hanging torch makes a modern addition to any setup that calls for both purposes. Think of the library, dining area, study room, office, bedroom, and more. It features a playful design that resembles a sunflower.

It has a 15W LED offering a beam angle of 100° and is dimmable. A ø135 mm (ø5.3”) light fixture allows switching between three color temperatures. The LED is in the middle of the frame made from high-density PET. The frame is filled with recycled PET fiber before it’s covered in fabric. The padded frame then serves to dampen sound.

Zilenzio designed the Hikari lamp to “reflect clarity, calm, and enlightenment.” Meanwhile, White looked to the Gothic arches with their upward-reaching lines that evoke openness and serenity in the design form. The brand adds that it “elevates both the visual and acoustic comfort of any space.” It creates a “secure, inviting atmosphere with this perfect balance of design and function.”

Meanwhile, White Arkitekter product designer Olof Nordenson says the lamp is “designed to define zones and create a sense of intimacy without adding physical barriers, making it ideal for modern and flexible environments. With its calm design language, Hikari is crafted to blend into its surroundings and enhance the overall atmosphere rather than dominate the space.”

The Hikari lamp is customizable with a choice of 29 fabrics and a total of 965 different colors. It is available in three sizes, with or without the light fixture in the middle.

Images courtesy of Zilenzio