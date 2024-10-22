Now that internet connectivity is available almost anywhere, people can work practically wherever they want. As long as your presence in the office is optional, It’s just a matter of productivity. We envy individuals who can tune out distractions and just finish their tasks on time. Thankfully, a clever solution is within reach from Kabin.

The problem with public spaces is that multiple factors usually assault our senses. These can be background noise, foot traffic, visual elements, smells (aromas/odors), and more. Unless you can completely tune these out, it’s impossible to meet deadlines. What Kabin proposes are privacy pods for a variety of scenarios.

Looking at their lineup, the Kubby is the most basic configuration as it features seating for one, a worktop, a reading light, and a power outlet. Despite its open-air design, users sit within an acoustic-dampening enclosure to help them focus on whatever they need to do.

Next is the Kabin series, which is a substantial upgrade over the entry-level SKU. Although the overall form factor is akin to the Kubby, it comes with a glass door, a touchscreen, a larger shelf, additional storage, and adjustable airflow. The insulated pod keeps sound levels down to about 29 decibels.

The Kabin 2 is larger with a bigger display and extra seat to accommodate up to two. If you need to charge a laptop or other smaller devices, the integrated outlet holds a single main and two USB-A ports. We would have liked to have USB-C ports.

“Kabin office privacy pods are revolutionary workspaces of unrivalled quality. Expertly designed for human comfort and welfare. A place for inspired focus and calm. A destination where deeper levels of creativity and productivity are achieved” reads the official description.

Images courtesy of Kabin