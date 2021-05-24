The Ridge is celebrating the 104th birthday of the National Park System with the release of the limited edition The Ridge Topographic Wallet, which features Yosemite’s Half Dome.

This brand is no stranger to producing durable and elegant everyday carry crafted from aluminum alloy. It has sold millions from its vast collection of metal wallets, phone cases, and other EDC gear. But this new offering is unique as it comes with an eye-catching aesthetic. Both sides boast clean, pencil-thin lines of a topographical map to Yosemite’s Half Dome mountain laser engraved on the surface. It has the grid 37.7459º N, 119.5332º W etched on one side too. On its website, the company says a percentage of the sales will go to the national parks.

Outside of the map design, The Ridge Topographic Wallet maintains the amazing features found in most of its aluminum EDC. The company is all “about carrying less but always having what you need” when it comes to its wallets. As such this new design can securely hold a max of 12 cards or IDS without the need to stretch the elastic that holds them in place.

Since it is made with 6061-T6 aluminum, this minimalist wallet easily blocks RFID to prevent wireless theft. Then there’s the modular money clip and elastic that can hold banknotes, bills, and other small paper documents. The Ridge Topographic Wallet doesn’t add bulk and heft to your pocket as it is slim and lightweight at just 2 ounces. It has a thumb slot to make panning and retrieving cards a breeze.

Images courtesy of The Ridge