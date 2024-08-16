The Second World War continues to haunt those who experienced it firsthand. It also educates the generations that followed about why we should strive for peace instead of conflict. Although most people generally recount harrowing tales at the time, some choose to focus on the opposite. William Wood pays tribute to a dramatic event with a positive outcome with the Dunkirk Watch.

As designers tell it, inspiration can come from the most unlikely of sources. In the case of this British watchmaker’s latest reference, it “keeps the memory alive of The Massey Shaw Fire Boat, a British maritime vessel that saved the lives of over 600 troops.”

With this elegant timepiece on your wrist, it serves as a reminder of miracles in dire circumstances. The Dunkirk Watch gets its vintage motif from the 42 mm x 49.5 mm x 13 mm CuSn8 bronze case. William Wood says it “wears as a medium to large size on an average wrist.”

Vibrant crimson piping adorns the case middle. Elsewhere, the matte black case back surrounds a commemorative artwork. Underneath the crystal is an illustration of a scene during Operation Dynamo. Moreover, an original piece of the Massey Shaw engine becomes an applied silhouette of the ship.

The dial is rendered in bronze with elements in red and black. These stand for the twin telegraphs of the vessel it honors. Skeleton hours and minutes hands indicate the time. To match its retro looks, aged champagne Super-LumiNova coats the indices and hands.

Serving as its propulsion system is a Swiss-made Sellita Group SW220 movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Another cool touch on the Dunkirk Watch is the strap upcycled from fireman gear with a silicon back.

Images courtesy of William Wood