While many would think that the only watches that matter are the ones that can cost almost an arm and a leg to own. However, others would argue that a timepiece that is reliable with a solid history should suffice. We think both sides would agree that the Q Timex Reissue is a classic beloved by many. It seems the manufacturer believes there is still a demand, so much so that it is revisiting the model for new consumers.

Timex is offering four variations of this timeless model, which at $179 each, is a great bargain for those hoping to own them all. The 38-mm stainless steel case sports a polished finish with a rotating aluminum bezel in two colors. Buyers can choose from blue/red, blue/orange, and black/green. A day/date window is on the 3 o’clock location, while the hands and indices sport a luminant coating.

For its price range, sapphire is definitely out of the question. Instead, it uses a dome acrylic crystal, which should be able to withstand a few knocks and nicks here and there. Owners of the original will find that the Q Timex Reissue still features a familiar feature on the case back.

Users can quickly replace the battery through a special hatch on the case back. It’s a small element of convenience that many users will surely appreciate. Meanwhile, the dial is available in a trio of choices: blue, white, and black. The Q Timex Reissue uses a stainless-steel band and clasp, which stays true to the original’s aesthetic.

Images courtesy of Timex