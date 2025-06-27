Hardcore basketball fans are still fixated on the debate regarding Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Instead, we should all learn to appreciate the phenomenal athleticism each player brought to the court and the sport itself. Say what you may about the Lakers forward, but he has excellent taste in watches. So much so that Richard Mille unveiled the RM65-01 “LeBron James.”

The Swiss luxury watchmaker is no stranger when it comes to collaborative projects. In fact, it’s these limited-edition timekeeping instruments that drum up ridiculous amounts of publicity. These personalities range from movie stars, musicians, motorsport professionals, and athletes, among others.

Interestingly enough, one of its recent releases was the RM72-01 “Charles Leclerc.” It was a flashy timekeeper in white with splashes of crimson. As for the RM65-01 “LeBron James,” the cosmetic tweaks are mostly low-key. Nevertheless, there are some vibrant elements to dazzle onlookers.

Richard Mille crafts the 44.5 mm x 49.94 mm x 16.1 mm tonneau case out of Black Carbon TPT and Yellow Quartz TPT combo. As noted earlier, instead of a completely custom makeover, the self-winding split-seconds chronograph incorporates subtle nods to King James.

Shades of purple and yellow adorn various sections of the timepiece. These include the flange, minute track, chronograph hands, crown, case middle, and James’ signature on the exhibition case back sapphire crystal. We also spot hints of green on the Lebron James logo at 12 o’clock, the date window, pushers, and crown.

Many claim the verdant hue is a tribute to his high school’s basketball team colors. Within the RM65-01 “LeBron James” beats an in-house RMAC4 automatic movement. The caliber features 51 jewels, a frequency of 36,000 vph, and a 60-hour power reserve. Richard Mille is shipping it with a textile and rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille