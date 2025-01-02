Hublot designs some of the most technically advanced mechanical timepieces. These luxurious timekeeping instruments use premium materials such as precious metals, gemstones, ceramics, and composites. The Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu All Black Pavé is an artisanal take on a blackout motif with jaw-dropping results. Reports tell us it’s another stellar collaboration with Maxime Plescia-Büchi.

According to sources, the Swiss tattoo artist and renowned designer has worked closely with the watchmaker since 2016. The partnership not only pumps up publicity but also produces exclusive references collectors will undoubtedly line up for. This fresh drop by the Hublot and Plescia-Büchi is bold yet understated and flaunts a striking geometric form factor.

Each of the 200 Sang Bleu All Black Pavé examples arrives with a 42 mm case in the shape of an exquisite gem. At first, we were expecting an all-ceramic build like its predecessor, but it’s using something else. Instead, the housing and its bezel use steel with a black PVD coating.

It’s an intentional engineering decision since they’re covering the surfaces with a total of 180 black diamonds. Matching the dazzling aesthetics of the stones, 648.CX.0114.RX.1600.MXM24 is sporting a faceted sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective treatment. Its skeleton dial also touts a sapphire crystal cover.

As for its timekeeping duties, we have an in-house HUB4700 caliber. The self-winding movement is in control of the chronograph functions and delivers a 50-hour power reserve. The Sang Bleu All Black Pavé receives a black smooth rubber strap with a black ceramic and black PVD-coated titanium deployant clasp.

Images courtesy of Hublot