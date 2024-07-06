The IcyBreeze Ultimate lets you “experience the pinnacle of personal cooling.” Equipped with advanced cooling technology, it offers both the efficiency of a chest cooler and portable AC in a durable rotomolded construction built to withstand the toughest environments.

Don’t let the heat discourage you from having fun outdoors. This cooler is the ideal companion for sporting events, camping, fishing, or other recreational activities. It ensures you stay refreshed and comfortable no matter how intense the heat with its host of amazing features.

These include a patented Heat-Exchange System that blows cool, dry air at 35° F below ambient temperatures and a high-powered adjustable 3-speed fan. The IcyBreeze Ultimate also offers both misting and cooling functionality for over three hours for misting and over two and half hours for continuous cooling using standard ice cubes.

You have the option to extend the cooling time with an external power source like a Li-Ion battery. Speaking of power, this cooler also recharges your devices via a built-in USB port so you stay connected even on the go.

The IcyBreeze Ultimate has a spacious 38qt. capacity, perfect for a family or a large group. It can hold up to 48 canned drinks or 13.61kg of ice. Despite its size, at 4.5”W x 16.5″ D x 21.5” H, it’s designed to be easy to haul around using a metal grab handle and all-terrain wheels for effortless steering. Meanwhile, tie-down points keep it stable during transport to ensure its contents remain intact. This portable outdoor cooler comes in either White, Tan, or Black colorways.

Images courtesy of IcyBreeze