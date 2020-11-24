The Indy Bag is the first camera bag from The Observer Collection. Roving photographer Robert Spangle designed the bag for “the photographer who knows that the best place for a camera is his hands.”

Thus, it may not look like your typical camera bag with its bulky construction and thick handles. Instead, this falls on the delicate side with its slim aesthetics from the flaps to the straps.

The Indy Bag is designed to carry a lens and a camera or other daily on-the-go essentials. It is ideal for “breaking down a camera at the end of the day (or beginning of the night)” or for carrying a secondary camera and lens. It has an expandable internal pocket that can hold long lenses or a water bottle.

Meanwhile, a hidden quick-access side zipper lets you retrieve contents easily while on the move. The addition of an adjustable and removable internal tension and barrier system allows for expansion. It secures your load and divides them accordingly to the level of protection they need.

Moreover, this bag is versatile. The added O.S. sling allows you to carry it across the body, over the shoulder, or rigged as a saddlebag. The single spartan MOLLE panel at the front lets you adjust the closure, locking, and mounting of MOLLE accessories.

The Indy Bag has a 2.84-liter capacity and looks elegant and professional. It comes in the colors brown and black and made from vegetable-tanned Italian leather, lined with Italian suede, and finished with hand-painted edges.

Images courtesy of The Observer Collection