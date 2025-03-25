After an awesome showdown against BVLGARI for the world’s slimmest mechanical watch, Richard Mille rekindles its partnership with Ferrari. High-performance vehicles and luxury watches are hallmarks of extreme wealth, which is probably why both industries regularly collaborate. 2025 brings us another stunning timekeeping instrument — the RM 43-01.

The reference is officially dubbed the Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari and thus sports decorative details of The Prancing Horse. Thankfully, the co-signature elements are subtle yet stylish enough so as not to appear gaudy. Most importantly, the sophistication that goes into each example parallels the precision engineering of exotic sports cars.

Since Richard Mille intimately understands just how fickle its clientele is, The RM 43-01 arrives in two versions. Fans of cutting-edge composites should pick the Carbon TPT option, while the micro-blasted titanium timepiece will have its fair share of fans. Only 75 examples are available for every style to give us an exclusive production run of 150.

You’re looking at a 42.9 mm x 17.1 mm x 51.2 mm tonneau case with a subtle curvature. These allow the RM 43-01 to comfortably and securely wrap around the wrist courtesy of its rubber strap with a double-folding titanium clasp system. Framed within is an openwork dial crafted out of grade 5 titanium and carbon TPT. This embodies weight-savings and structural rigidity.

Operating all of its functions is an in-house RM43-01 hand-wound caliber. The 43-jewel manual movement has a frequency of 21,600 VPH (3 Hz) and an approximate power reserve of 70 hours. Also, viewable on the skeleton dial are a torque indicator, function indicator, and power reserve indicator. The RM 43-01 would make an excellent accessory for Ferrari owners or fans.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille/Ferrari