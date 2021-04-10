Every year, over one million people die in car accidents all across the globe. Women, men, and children are all susceptible to the dangers of road traffic. What’s even worse is that the number of non-fatal injuries can even exceed the 50 million mark every year.

For the lucky ones, a non-fatal injury means a broken bone or dislocated shoulder, but for those less fortunate, a non-fatal injury could mean a long-term or permanent disability. We rarely stop to consider how dangerous driving under the wrong conditions can be. Here are the most common causes behind car accidents and how we can avoid them.

Texting

Distracted driving is one of the principal reasons behind auto accidents. Picking up your smartphone to read or send a text can divert your attention from the road and cause an accident in a matter of seconds.

If you really need to use your phone, simply pull over to the side of the road. If not invest in a hands-free device to answer calls.

Drunk Driving

Driving under the influence is a serious crime that should not be taken lightly. Even one drink can be considered one too many. The best way to avoid drunk driving is to designate a sober driver, get a taxi home, or simply refuse a drink.

When you are behind the wheel, you have a responsibility to keep yourself, your passengers, and others on the road safe. Should you be involved in an accident due to drunk driving then you should look to find an expert car accident lawyer to help with any legal proceedings.

Fatigue

Another common cause behind auto accidents is fatigue. This is especially common amongst individuals who are driving long distances. To be a safe driver you need to be alert at all times.

To avoid feeling fatigued make sure you take 15-minute breaks every two hours and do not drive for more than eight hours over the course of one day.

Harsh Weather Conditions

Approximately 22% of all auto accidents in the United States are weather-related. When driving in torrential rain, heavy snow, thick fog, or on icy roads, make sure to adjust your speed and following distance when in these types of situations.

To avoid these kinds of accidents, make sure you check the weather before planning a long trip. Don’t drive in these conditions if you can avoid it. If not, make sure you have all of the necessary equipment, like snow chains or fog beams.

Speeding

Speeding is a major factor in determining the fatality rate of accidents. Not only this but driving at a slower pace can help you prevent accidents altogether as it gives you more time to react.

Overall, make sure to practice what you preach. You can’t expect everyone else to take your advice and morals on board if you yourself are a reckless driver. Not only can you gravely injure yourself, but you can also do a great deal of harm to those around you, so remember to drive safely.