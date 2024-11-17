The world’s top brands were out in full force to demonstrate their latest and upcoming products at the 2024 SEMA Show. Of course, the biggest names in the automotive business were also there to exhibit new models and concepts. Many who attended reportedly had a blast and Toyota was likely a huge part of it. One of the machines it previewed is based on a beloved overlanding icon. This is the Land Cruiser ROX!

Apart from renowned marques such as Land Rover, Ford, and Jeep, Toyota also has a cult following among 4×4 enthusiasts. In fact, the Land Cruiser remains a poster boy for off-road adventures and shenanigans. With this in mind, the Japanese firm revamps the SUV to become as immersive as possible with an open-air motif.

As eager as we are right now, the Land Cruiser ROX is currently a one-off concept. Despite the status, reports confirm the build is based on the 2024 Land Cruiser 250, which means a commercial version is possible. Unlike the standard trim, it touts a custom sliding soft top, skeleton doors, rock rails, heavy-duty rocker panels, and a functional mid-gate.

Technically, this turns the SUV into a pickup truck of sorts. The special configuration also means the interiors are resistant to the elements. Other notable features of the cockpit include safety kits on the door panels, a webbing storage system, and Heritage Orange leather upholstery. The Land Cruiser ROX sports a vintage paint job called Spring Green.

“The end result is a seamless blend of rugged durability and open-air freedom, offering an exhilarating new take on the classic Toyota Land Cruiser that can easily be envisioned as a future production model,” reads the press release. The Land Cruiser ROX is one awesome ride!

