Many find motorcycles more appealing than four-wheeled vehicles, likely due to the adrenaline rush they offer. Perhaps it’s the feeling of being in control of a powerful machine in parallel to the increasing danger as the speed goes up. Meanwhile, others suggest an alternative albeit with a slightly better safety record. What they’re hinting at is something like the 2025 Polaris Slingshot 10.

As you can see, the aggressive aerodynamics allude to superior handling and performance. The 2025 Polaris Slingshot 10 is only available in a sporty Radiant Red Pearl paint job. It’s a bit odd given there are sections in white, black, and teal, instead of a completely crimson presentation.

Under the hood is a 2.4-liter ProStar four-cylinder engine alongside options for a manual or AutoDrive with paddle shifters. For a traditional motoring experience, we recommend the version that comes with a stick shift.

Both 2025 Polaris Slingshot 10 configurations can reportedly crank out 204 horsepower and 149.8 lb-ft of torque. It can zip from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph. All three of its 15″ five-spoke aluminum rims are shod in Kenda SS-799 tires.

Elsewhere, four-piston Brembo aluminum calipers and vented cast iron rotors supply adequate stopping power. An independent double wishbone suspension with forged aluminum control arms and twin tube gas charged coil overs ensure a smooth ride.

The 2025 Polaris Slingshot 10 “celebrates 10 years in style with exclusive 10th Anniversary branding throughout, a special edition paint scheme with a ghosted logo pattern, app controlled XK Glow® lighting, special edition Heated & Cooled Seats, roll hoop audio, and the new 8” speakers with multi-color lighting.”

