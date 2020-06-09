The James Brand x Daneson Randolph Cache puts a modern appeal to one of man’s timeless EDCs— toothpicks. It serves as a capsule that safeguards these small yet handy oral cleaners.

This keychain holder has a barrel made from 6al4v titanium which gives it its strength and durability. It has a CNC-machined brass screw cap backed by an O-ring seal for guaranteed protection from water, sand, dirt, and dust. The cap comes with an integrated lanyard loop for portability so you can bring the cache anyway you want. You can hang it from a chain and use it as a necklace, clip to a carabiner, a key ring, and more.

The James Brand x Daneson Randolph Cache elegantly holds about eight Daneson toothpicks with its diameter measuring at 0.5 inches and an overall length of 3.9 inches. It is extremely lightweight you’ll forget you have it with you until you need it. It only weighs 1.1 ounces so it is easy in the pocket and the hands.

For this collaboration, Daneson chose its Atlas Mint flavored toothpicks that come in two Amber glass vials of one dozen sticks each vial (24 total). The bottles come with a real cork top for protection and rugged beauty. Daneson takes pride in the craftsmanship and source of their toothpicks. In this case, the toothpicks are made from Northern White Birch and hand-stepped to give them its smooth texture.

Handmade in America, The James Brand x Daneson Randolph Cache not only comfortably holds toothpicks. It can also store rolled bills, pills, and other small everyday carry items.

Images courtesy of The James Brand