Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still undecided on what to give that special man in your life, then why not get him one of the quintessential items in any man’s grooming kit — a shaver. Although, the ManMower Mini looks nothing like any of its kind with its novel design. But it’s a compact and efficient stubble solution that even doubles as a fidget toy.

It’s a no-fuss and no-frills solution to getting rid of that five o’clock shadow or polishing off the cheek and chin, and even the scalp if you’re that brave. It features a simple and sustainable yet effective mechanism that requires zero batteries, creams, blade replacements, and even zero maintenance.

The ManMower Mini boasts a robust build made of recyclable materials including alloy, metal, and rubber and offers a lifetime of use. It’s for those who have better things to do than shave. As such, it’s great to bring on outdoor excursions or for those who want their grooming routine simple.

It comprises of interchangeable parts designed for self-assembly. It has ten precision-machined surgical stainless steel blades that easily snip away at your whiskers. The mower trims to grade 0 (3-1mm) while a barbarian sleeve upgrade offering allows trimming at grade 1 (6-3mm). A comb over the blades ensure protection and comfort as you roll the shaver on your face.

Moreover, the ManMower Mini is usable anywhere and anytime as it collects hair trimmings, is self-sharpening, and completely waterproof. The tactile rolling action feels great on the skin like a massage and doubles as a fidget toy too if you’re not using the shaver. You can slip it in your pocket, attach it to a carabiner, or wear it as a pendant for on-the-go quick access.

Images courtesy ManMower