Celebrating Valentine’s Day usually means flowers, cakes, and chocolates. But WESN has a rather wicked (sinister?) idea by paying tribute to the season of love via its iconic Microblade pocket knife. The brand gave the folder a flaming hot red makeover, perfect for all EDC “lovers” out there and named it “Hunk Of Burnin’ Love,” a familiar line from Elvis Presley’s song “Burning Love.”

This limited-edition release (only 200 available) retains many of the original features loved by many, including its minimalist and very compact design. Yet it’s a hardworking tool crafted for efficiency and comfort with a razor sharp blade complementing a tough construction.

WESN’s “Hunk Of Burnin’ Love” may have a short blade at just 1.5″ long but it’s guaranteed tough and strong. It’s crafted from premium-grade steel (tool Grade D2) that can easily open packages and cut paracords. A titanium scale construction ensures it maintains a good edge and stays tough and durable for many uses.

Moreover, blade deployment is a flick away and feels buttery smooth for quick, on-the-fly action. When not in use, the frame lock mechanism keeps the blade hidden safely to prevent accidental blade deployment that could lead to nicks, cuts, or scrapes.

WESN’s “Hunk Of Burnin’ Love” definitely calls the attention with its bright red aluminum front handle scale. It’s bold, fiery and as WESN says “in certain light, the color takes on a life of its own.” It shines with a radiance that calls for the protection of sunglasses. Meanwhile, the back part of the handle comes in a titanium scale. Unopened, it measures merely 2.25″ long and weighs just 1 oz (28g). This is one lightweight and fiery folder deserving to be in your EDC collection.

Images courtesy of WESN