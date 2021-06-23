Armpit sweat is never fun to have around, whenever and wherever. It can be cause for embarrassment and lack of self-confidence. Worse, if it comes with an off-putting smell too. Thankfully, there are vast choices of antiperspirants in the beauty and hygiene market to help you go about your day without worrying about underarm sweat. But when it comes to sustainability, the Helmm Refillable Deodorant Compass Vessel delivers.

This grooming essential features a sustainable system for underarm care. It features refillable pods that you can reload over and over again. This way you help lessen the plastic landfill or reduce plastic waste by over 70 percent compared to using single-use sticks.

The Helmm Refillable Deodorant Compass Vessel comes in two colors: onyx and pacific. But both give you the option to swap scents whenever desired. Speaking of scents, they are infused with fragrances made by French perfumer Cecile Hua. As for the formulas, there are three to choose from. if you have an active lifestyle or into sports, then you need the Sport Deodorant. It is 100 percent aluminum-free and provides strong odor protection and 24-hour odor protection.

But if you’re looking for moderate or premium odor protection, then you can opt for the Natural Deodorant. Then there’s the Antiperspirant and Deodorant formula, for maximum odor and sweat protection. It guarantees 24-hour odor and sweat protection. Users can rest assured though that Helmm only uses clean and natural formulas that are paraben, talc, phthalate, and triclosan-free.

Best of all, the Helmm Refillable Deodorant Compass Vessel is adventure-ready. It is coated in rubber for durability, is lightweight, compact to fit inside your Dopp kit, and travel-friendly.

Images courtesy of Helmm