BEST DOPP KITS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What is a Dopp Kit?

“What is a dopp kit”, you ask? Of course, it wouldn’t make much sense to go into details about Dopp kits if you didn’t even know what one was. By now, it should be relatively clear that a Dopp kit is one in the same with a hygiene bag, wash bag, toiletry bag, etc. The term Dopp kit is a historical reference connected to the development of bags purposed for personal hygiene, but the most important thing to know is that it is all about keeping you looking and feeling your best no matter where you happen to be. Dopp kits come in many different form factors, sizes, and styles, and the materials used in their construction are numerous.

Materials

The first thing that you want to look at when choosing a good travel hygiene bag is what it is made of. Options are many, but some of the most popular material types that you will see our leather, PU leather (vegan friendly), polyester, nylon, Cordura, silicone, and canvas.

Leather options are often among the higher end Dopp kits as they carry with them a certain sense of style and sophistication that no other material type can provide. PU leather options offer a similar look but are not quite as durable, at a slightly lower price.

Polyester and nylon are extremely popular due to their natural water resistance, durability, and lightness. Canvas is perhaps the most popular material type with some being waterproof others not. If you like the look of canvas but want to be sure to get some degree of water resistance with your Dopp kit, look out for whether it is wax treated.

Other materials, such as upcycled rubber and silicon are great for their durability and water resistance.

Organization

When it comes to organization, there are clear differences between your options. Some are similar to small duffel bags, having just one large compartment with a zippered top. Others, in contrast, have a plethora of pockets to choose from. Deciding how many pockets and pouches you need in your Dopp kit largely depends on how you like to pack. If you are the type to pack bags within bags within bags, getting a good hygiene kit with lots of options for storing your gear is probably a good idea. If you prefer to just throw everything into one cavernous compartment, there are more than a few options in that style as well.

Bag it Up!

And, there you have it! Our best 25 Dopp kits for men that you can find. Sure, there are plenty of other options out there that we could’ve put on our list but these 25 are the cream of the crop in their own separate categories. If you didn’t know it a Dopp kit was before, we’re guessing that now you have a pretty good idea. There are designer leather and canvas options that look very similar to high-end designer rustic bags, some that look like glorified pencil cases, some that look almost exactly like miniature versions of our favorite duffel bags, and still others that like to be different by adding their own personal touch of style and flair.

Whichever type of Dopp kit suits you best, we are sure that picking one up is bound to take the work out of keeping track of all your personal hygiene gear. Anyone who is thinking about transitioning from an old one to a new one, has a nice chance to think about which features matter most to them and which they would like to try out. For all those who are completely new to the Dopp kit game, it’s probably a good idea to lay out everything that you anticipate needing before buying your Dopp kit to size up your loadout.