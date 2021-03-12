Whether you are an avid traveler, or you just don’t like to search your bathroom every time you need basic personal maintenance gear, and good Dopp kit can make a huge difference in how well can maintain your personal hygiene. Let’s face it, sometimes life takes us in directions where we don’t always have time to think about our own basic upkeep.
That’s where Dopp kits come in. Once you found the perfect hygiene kit for your specific needs, you will always have everything you need packed up in a convenient case ready to venture the world with you. No more realizations standing in a long line at the airport forgot your deodorant in the frenzy that took place getting out the door soon enough to get your airplane. Just as you would grab all of your other travel gadgets before the house, your own personal Dopp kit would be a hard thing to forget.
More than just making sure you’re not smelly, though, a good Dopp kit can keep you organized. Have you ever used a travel bag designed with organization in mind? If you have, you know how much easier they can make the entire travel experience. On a similar note, a good Dopp kit keeps you on target without ever breaking a sweat.
If you are new to Dopp kits there are quite a few things that you should know before making your selection. Here at Men’s Gear, we pride ourselves in giving our readers actionable advice that matters. To that end, we’ve put together a short buyer’s guide for Dopp kits that should help you along in your journey to selecting the perfect hygiene kit for your own personal needs.
Coming in at number one on our list of best dopp kits available today is the Veneto Toiletry Bag from Dopp. This imported dopp kit is made from materials that are clearly above standard, which makes this option perfect for those who appreciate quality in every area of their lives.
Once unzipped completely, this dopp kit has a very large opening that stays open until you want it closed. Then, once you zip it up, the ends fold neatly down to the side to minimize its footprint within your travel bag. Apart from having plenty of internal space to work with, there is also a slip-proof pocket for small items that you don’t want to lose track of.
What many would consider to the best dopp kit in silicone, this option from Wurkin Stiffs is as stylish as it is durable. The entire dopp kit is made from one piece of high-grade silicone which is cleverly folded in on itself to form a traditionally-shaped toiletry bag. The bold design and tasteful color combination also help catapult this dopp kit into the higher echelons of the dopp kit space.
If you are looking for a toiletry bag that’ll give you plenty of space and a bit of extra organization, Royce Leather’s travel wash bag is perfect. The large main compartment is roomy enough for several travel-sized bottles, your razor kit, personal manicure set, and anything else you need. The bottom zippered pocket that spans the width and length of this dopp bag provides plenty of additional organization for things like batteries, spare razor packs, your travel towel, and more.
Coming in at number four, we have the Herschel Chapter Travel Kit. This option is not your standard men’s toiletry bag, but it will certainly fit well with the needs of many a traveler.
In addition to its compact dimensions, this dopp bag features a design that is taller than it is wide making it exceptionally easy to pack in tight spaces. Also convenient are the built-in carry handle and front zippered pocket.Combine that with the water resistance offered by the inner lining and zipper and you’ve got yourself a very capable little dopp bag.
Alpine Swiss is quickly becoming known for its line of dopp bags. The Lauter toiletries bag is one of the more stylish from the line. Instead of sporting the same boxy shape from the Sedona toiletry bag and Hudson toiletry bag, the Lauter is soft and made from a luxurious pebble grain leather.
There are plenty of other great features as well. The large opening stays open when needed, there is a convenient 5-inch carry handle, and a smooth-action zipper that definitely feels premium. Another nice touch is that a percentage of every sale goes towards the Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF).
The Trekker traveler toiletry bag from Hoj Co. combines form and function to bring one of the more feature-rich dopp bags to our list.
Made from a tough durable canvas material that is both stain resistant and easy to clean, the Trekker has a built-in hanger system that was designed with travelers in mind. There are two compartments included in the design to help keep things organized, and it all closes securely with a fold down flap and magnetic snap.
On our search for the best toiletry bag for men focused on getting the most from their dopp kits, we could not overlook the Eagle Creek Wallaby Pack-it.
This travel toiletries organizer features a hanger system that works very well. The hook packs away when not in use but can attach to almost everything when needed. There is more than enough storage and organization space for most people, and the way it is arranged makes for easy access to everything in the bag.
You’ll also find a clear removable toiletry bag built in designed for easy security clearance at airports.
“The Dopp Kit” takes a traditional idea and puts a premium spin on it. The materials used to put this bag together are all of high-quality. The zippers are cast metal, the base is vegetable tanned suede, and the main compartment is a thick, durable hard-waxed canvas.
The design options and build quality put this dopp kit on the list for best toiletry bag in 2021. It is a versatile toiletry bag that can be used for daily use as well as travel.
This dopp bag from Oakley will appeal to a lot of people. When closed, this dopp bag is slim and compact making it a perfect option for anyone looking for streamlined packing options. Inside, there is a spill-proof pocket for added peace of mind, as well as an organization panel that makes keeping your personal care items separated a simple task.
As with many of the toiletry bags from our list, the Dakine Revival Kit comes with a lot of features that set it apart from the crowd.
From the outside, you get a high-quality canvas construction with all metal zippers and tasteful branding. There is a top handle for easy carry and a hide-away hanging hook as well. Inside, you’ll find a large mesh pocket that serves as the primary storage and a clear TSA-compliant removable pouch for all your liquids.
The men’s travel dopp kit is a premium option for our list that speaks volumes through its simplicity and attention to detail.
The durable cotton canvas material that this dopp bag is made from is strong enough to last a lifetime, and the thick leather trim adds a serious bit of rugged flare. The design is meant to be as simple as possible, and Filson achieved that with flying colors.
The men’s travel toiletry bag from Briggs & Riley is more than a simple toiletry bag. It is an accomplished organizer that can make taking of yourself while you travel a breeze.
Folded up, this toiletry bag is attractive and professional looking. There is a clip that keeps the roll together, some well-placed accents, and low-key branding that adds a bit of class. Unrolling the Briggs & Riley dapp bag, though, is where you see why this is such a popular option. There is ample space for all your personal hygiene gear and plenty of pockets to keep everything in its place.
Pros
Sleek, hanging design
Mesh pockets improve visibility
Pockets of various sizes adds to the versatility of this dopp bag
Cons
Hanging system is not supported with a dedicated hook.
No best men’s toiletry bag list would be complete without the Tumi Alpha 3. The small form factor of this dopp kit makes it an obvious choice for those with limited space, and the clamshell-style zippered opening makes getting to all your toiletries a breeze.
The most notable features are the three inner pockets with clear windows, antibacterial coating, attractive canvas shell material and the carry handle that converts to a hanging hook.
The DoppSak from Sak Gear is a large dopp kit bag that comes with all the bells and whistles. The bag is airtight, watertight, and large enough to fit a whole arsenal of personal gear. Not only that, this option from Sak Gear looks exceptional and can easily fit into any circumstance you find yourself in.
Thanks to the durable TPU-coated Cordura, this dopp bag is also lightweight and easily conforms to the inside of your bag when packed. The inner mesh pockets and outer zippered compartment also mean organization is always easy.
Coming in at number 15, we have the Swag‘n Stripes True-Wear toiletry kit.
This is one of those dopp kits that you don’t want to overlook just because it has a small price tag. The materials used are top-notch and the design is attractive. It might lack some of the features that higher-end models have like convertible hanger hooks and clear TSA bags but when you need a stylish dopp kit that is large enough for all your essentials, has built-in waterproofing, an internal zippered pocket, and a sturdy zipper, the Swag’n Stripes has got you covered.
At number 16, we have the Hazard 4 Reveille. Made to survive battlegrounds around the world, this dopp kit is certainly up to the task of world travel. There are many features that this bag brings to the table, but the most noteworthy are the steel hanging hook which reveals the wide opening on the toiletry bag. Inside there are multiple pockets and elastic straps to aid organization, and on the outside there is both a zippered side and front pocket. Also included are suspension loops to coincide with popular military gear and a carry handle.
The Jack Wolfskin wash bag is a perfect travel companion. With plenty of full-size pockets inside to organize all your toiletry needs, this wash bag ensures that you are never without any of your essentials. The larger size also means that you don’t have to sacrifice your shampoo and toothpaste bottles for smaller versions. Just grab what you need from home, throw it in your Jack Wolfskin toiletry bag, roll it up and away you go. Once you arrive at your destination, all you need to do is find a place to hang it up and you are good to go.
Ogio is a well-known maker of high-quality products and that expertise shines through clearly with this men’s toiletry bag. The unique design is a nice start since it doesn’t look like every other toiletry bag on the market, but this bag excels at much more than just body shape.
The water-resistant material is perfectly matched with a wide range of pocket styles. On the flap, you’ll find two zippered pockets; in the main compartment, you’ll find five large pockets; and on the outside, there is another full-sized zippered pocket. Combine all that with the convenient carry handle and you can see why so many people love this dopp bag.
The Gox travel kit for men is an option that will appeal to you if you value lightweight gear that is strong and versatile.
The thin rip-stop material is waterproof and guaranteed to last a long time. It is also one of the lightest bags we have on this list, however. Its size will conform to whatever you put in it which can range from just a few items spread throughout the three mesh pockets and larger zippered pocket in the interior or stuffed to the brim. In either case, this dopp bag will handle anything you throw at it.
Not everyone is a fan of the overly complex men’s dopp kit options out there, and if you are one of them the toiletry bag from Well-Traveled could be a good option for you.
With three main pockets – the main compartment in front and two smaller zippered pockets on the back – this option will certainly help you stay organized but don’t plan to bring a large number of supplies with you. There is ample space for essentials and if that’s all you normally roll with, you are in business with this impressive little dopp kit.
Coming in at number 21, we have the Vetelli hanging toiletry bag made from vegan leather and canvas. This is a perfect option for anyone looking for a men’s toiletry bag leather free or not. Made with high-quality PU leather, this dopp kit comes with all the features you could want.
There is a convenient hanger hook, two large zippered pockets on the inside that span the width of the dopp roll-out dopp kit, an additional two smaller pockets with snaps, and it all folds in on itself to create a handsome package, complete with a carry handle and support straps made from the same PU leather as the trim.
Coming in at number 22, we have a soft-bodied travel toiletry kit from Abbot Fjord. Made from waxed canvas and sporting reinforced seams, this dopp bag is water resistant and tough enough to endure the rigors of travel.
The large space provided by this bag is impressive and the inner zippered pocket is very useful for keeping smaller items that shouldn’t jostle around. It all closes down neatly with a high-grade zipper and there are even some heavy-duty snaps for added security.
Looking for a waterproof men’s shaving bag that is developed with the environment in mind shouldn’t be as difficult as it is, but this option is all about upcycling old innertubes to create the perfect toiletry bag material.
Feature-wise, this dopp kit has an easy-wash lining, a carry loop that doubles as a hanger, a water-resistant zipper (also upcycled), and plenty of color options to help you match your new toiletry bag to your tastes and lifestyle.
When you are in the market for a men’s dopp kit with some class and personality, the leather toiletry bag from Komalc is one of your best options.
With an outer layer of genuine buffalo hide and an inner lining made from high-end canvas, the Komalc hanging toiletry bag seems to have striken the perfect material balance. In fact, you could go so far as to say that buffalo is the perfect dopp kit leather. It’s tough, resilient, rugged, and just plain beautiful.
The hanging design built to roll up when in transport, and various pockets for organization only add to the many reasons to pick this attractive bag up.
Pros
Tough, buffalo hide
Rustic design will appeal to many
Old-school design looks great
Cons
No waterproofing as sides are exposed when rolled up.
The Zero Grid toiletry kit made from high-quality rip-stop nylon may be the last on our list but it’s also one of our favorites.
The material that this dopp bag is made from is water resistant, lightweight, and tough making it easy to add to just about any packing scenario. It is large enough to hold all the essentials and the cylindrical design means there are no corners to get stuck on things and that it can slip in and out of your luggage with ease.
Another great feature on offer with this toiletry kit is the inner zippered pocket to keep odds and ends secured.
“What is a dopp kit”, you ask? Of course, it wouldn’t make much sense to go into details about Dopp kits if you didn’t even know what one was. By now, it should be relatively clear that a Dopp kit is one in the same with a hygiene bag, wash bag, toiletry bag, etc. The term Dopp kit is a historical reference connected to the development of bags purposed for personal hygiene, but the most important thing to know is that it is all about keeping you looking and feeling your best no matter where you happen to be. Dopp kits come in many different form factors, sizes, and styles, and the materials used in their construction are numerous.
Materials
The first thing that you want to look at when choosing a good travel hygiene bag is what it is made of. Options are many, but some of the most popular material types that you will see our leather, PU leather (vegan friendly), polyester, nylon, Cordura, silicone, and canvas.
Leather options are often among the higher end Dopp kits as they carry with them a certain sense of style and sophistication that no other material type can provide. PU leather options offer a similar look but are not quite as durable, at a slightly lower price.
Polyester and nylon are extremely popular due to their natural water resistance, durability, and lightness. Canvas is perhaps the most popular material type with some being waterproof others not. If you like the look of canvas but want to be sure to get some degree of water resistance with your Dopp kit, look out for whether it is wax treated.
Other materials, such as upcycled rubber and silicon are great for their durability and water resistance.
Organization
When it comes to organization, there are clear differences between your options. Some are similar to small duffel bags, having just one large compartment with a zippered top. Others, in contrast, have a plethora of pockets to choose from. Deciding how many pockets and pouches you need in your Dopp kit largely depends on how you like to pack. If you are the type to pack bags within bags within bags, getting a good hygiene kit with lots of options for storing your gear is probably a good idea. If you prefer to just throw everything into one cavernous compartment, there are more than a few options in that style as well.
Bag it Up!
And, there you have it! Our best 25 Dopp kits for men that you can find. Sure, there are plenty of other options out there that we could’ve put on our list but these 25 are the cream of the crop in their own separate categories. If you didn’t know it a Dopp kit was before, we’re guessing that now you have a pretty good idea. There are designer leather and canvas options that look very similar to high-end designer rustic bags, some that look like glorified pencil cases, some that look almost exactly like miniature versions of our favorite duffel bags, and still others that like to be different by adding their own personal touch of style and flair.
Whichever type of Dopp kit suits you best, we are sure that picking one up is bound to take the work out of keeping track of all your personal hygiene gear. Anyone who is thinking about transitioning from an old one to a new one, has a nice chance to think about which features matter most to them and which they would like to try out. For all those who are completely new to the Dopp kit game, it’s probably a good idea to lay out everything that you anticipate needing before buying your Dopp kit to size up your loadout.
It doesn’t matter whether you will spend the next evening with your soulmate or in isolation with a glass of red wine, we know one thing for sure – you won’t be bored because we made a selection of the most romantic movies on Netflix.