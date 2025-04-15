For our readers who are on the hirsute side of the spectrum, we know that things can quickly get out of control. As such, regular grooming can help keep everything ship-shape. Unless you’re growing a beard, mustache, or any style of facial hair, shaving is essential. Manscaped streamlines the process with the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra.

Although straight razors or safety razors are the preferred tools most guys use for facial hair upkeep, the pubic region requires a bit more care. Nicks, cuts, razor burn, and other forms of skin damage can lead to discomfort down there.

Since 2016, Manscaped has been innovating its catalog. The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is the latest flagship model, shipping with cutting-edge features. Billed as a groin and body hair trimmer, the package includes two interchangeable heads.

Its SkinSafe technology ensures a close shave without irritation. If you don’t want things to be as smooth as a baby’s bottom, Manscaped throws in a fixed-length comb at 1.4 mm and two adjustable combs (2 mm to 12 mm).

Since grooming typically exposes the body to moisture, this device is rated IPX7 for extra durability. The robust yet ergonomic housing can even withstand immersion in fresh water up to three feet deep for 30 minutes. To enhance visibility, the Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra touts a dual LED spotlight to illuminate your target area.

Never worry about accidental activation courtesy of the travel lock function. The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra is also outfitted with a 700 mAh lithium-ion battery. A full charge reportedly lasts 60 minutes. Grab this bad boy in Tuxedo Black, White Hot, and Forged Gold. Lastly, a Testicular Cancer Society special edition is likewise available.

Images courtesy of Manscaped