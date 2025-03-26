Like it or not, artificial intelligence and robotics are already mainstream. These technologies are essential for the full automation of various tasks or chores. To be honest, most of us have a positive outlook that continuous innovation will unlock more cool stuff for us to mess around with. One such awesome product is the Hypershell Carbon X.

Apart from overlanding, most outdoor enthusiasts choose to indulge in their favorite recreations with little to no mechanical assistance at all. We understand the point is to overcome all the challenges along the way with nothing but your wits, strength, and survival skills. However, age and illness are cruel facts of life that everyone eventually encounters.

The Carbon X is perhaps the closest we can get to Iron Man’s armored suit for now. It’s a motorized exoskeleton that greatly enhances your lower body stamina. The device wraps around the hip and thighs via adjustable straps. It measures 430 mm x 260 mm x 125 mm and only weighs around 4 lbs.

Like its name says, the hardware construction features aluminum alloy, 3D-formed titanium alloy, and carbon fiber. Hypershell’s flagship model reduces the user’s physical exertion by as much as 30%. What makes this possible is the exoskeleton’s 800W motors with a peak torque rating of about 23.6 lb-ft.

A full charge of its 5,000 mAh (72 Wh) battery keeps it operational for a little over 10 miles. Additionally, the Carbon X is rated at IP54, which is enough to withstand exposure to moisture or dust along the trails. Lastly, the AI engine supports 10 motion postures, such as walking, race walking, cycling, running, and more.

Images courtesy of Hypershell