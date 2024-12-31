Most of us are probably ready for a huge lifestyle change this 2025. It’s time to get ready for controlled food portions, little to no junk food, better sleep, and comprehensive workouts, for a healthier body. For those of you who want a knockout physique, don’t ever skip leg day. To make it a part of your routine, get the GAZELLE PRO.

Although many folks recommend you sign up for a membership with a professional trainer to get the best results, we believe it’s all about personal motivation. If the goal is to lose weight, gain muscle mass, and get stronger, traditional forms of exercise available on the GAZELLE PRO are still just as effective.

Once again, RitFit presents a versatile platform to help you achieve a powerful lower body. We understand why some people avoid leg day given how it affects their mobility afterward. Consistency is key as sore muscles will eventually become a minor inconvenience.

The GAZELLE PRO offers three types of lower body workouts: Leg press, hack squat, and calf raises. This 3-in-1 functionality means the machine takes up a smaller space in contrast to single-purpose gym equipment. Built out of high-tensile steel, the frame supports a static load of up to 2,000 lbs.

Meanwhile, dynamic load bearing is around 1,300 lbs. Keep your exercise area organized with four weight plate holders integrated into the GAZELLE PRO frame. RitFit also adds two pairs of band pegs. The upper two are helpful for beginners who need a spotter.

Elsewhere, the lower duo increases the resistance for enhanced weight training. There are also four angle settings for hack squats and three for leg presses. Padded surfaces make the GAZELLE PRO more comfortable and prevent injuries from the metal components.

