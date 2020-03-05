You rarely find modern wallets nowadays that offer space for all your money. They are mostly only for holding credit cards and folded notes. Not the Hard Graft Cash Card Coin Wallet. As its name entails, this carrier has space for your credit cards, coins, and cash, in one elegant leather construction.

Handcrafted in Italy, this bifold wallet not only looks elegant but also feels good in the hands. It uses vegetable tanned premium grain leather mated with a microsuede lining to add external softness, so it easily slips in and out of your pocket.

Moreover, this conventional, classic beauty also develops its own patina over prolonged use, thanks to the essence of aged tree bark, mimosa, and chestnut incorporated in the skin. Likewise, a robust 100 percent 3mm wool felt from Germany adds to the softness and gives the wallet its water and shock-resistance quality.

As for the organization and storage, the Hard Graft Cash Card Coin Wallet offers optimal storage for your needed money. It has space for your coins, credit cards, banknotes, and even folded bills. It has three credit card pockets, a hideaway slot for smaller items, a cash compartment, and a buttoned coin pouch. All these storage space for a slim wallet that measures 3.9”x 3.5” so it fits nicely in your back pocket or purse.

The Hard Graft Cash Card Coin Wallet comes in the colors Classic, Off Grey, Dusty Black, and Coal Black. The Off Grey gets its ash grey effect from a special washing process that renders a soft, worn-in feel and the Coal Black uses a think, oily liquorice along with the washing.

Images courtesy of Hard Graft