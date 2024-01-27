Are you hitting the slopes this season? Despite the chilly temperatures, there are plenty of activities to participate in that will warm you right up. While most winter excursionists will be skiing, the rest are likely bringing their snowboards along to shred fresh powder. Should you participate in the latter, Nitro Snowboards hopes you’ll gear up with their Chase BOA boots.

No matter the skill level, snowboarders should always consider the quality and features of their equipment. Given boots are an integral part of the recreation in question, choose a pair that offers the best bang for your buck. Founded by Sepp Ardelt and Thomas Delago in the ’90s, the brand has catered to enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Therefore, the Chase BOA is designed for all-day comfort and so much more. Available in Blue Steel or Black, it’s easy to match with any outerwear. the upper is constructed out of synthetic materials and bolstered by an armored spine with “3D molded heel reinforcement.” As stated earlier, these bad boys are built to be as cozy as possible.

Nitro Snowboards also highlights the Cloud 9 Liner system comprised of pre-molded Thermacell, hi-heel frame, re/lace liner locker, latex memory pads, flex toe, and triple density Ortholite/dual density Ortholite footbeds. Also, as alluded to by the name, the Chase BOA benefits from a dual-zone BOA fit system to really dial in a snug fit.

Should you need to remove them in a jiffy, the TLS system allows wearers to quickly bail out of their boots. Perform your best tricks without worry as the AIR suspension technology and EVA midsole cushions every impact. The Chase BOA also keeps your feet warm via the Therminator shield layer.

Finally, there’s the Vibram Ecostep compound outsole — a recycled rubber option and a welcome green initiative by the manufacturer. “The Chase Boa is equipped with the durability and grip for all-mountain adventure, while the fit is upgraded with the comfort and support provided by the Cloud 9 Liner and Armored Spine to keep you out longer,” reads the product overview.

Images courtesy of Nitro Snowboards