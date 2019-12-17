Create and taste café-quality coffee in the comfort of your home with Fellow’s new invention, the Ode Brew Grinder. It boasts a simple yet elegant finish, efficient grinding process, optimum grind quality and consistency, and mess-free usage.

It comes built with professional-grade 64mm flat burrs, 31-grade settings, and a Single Dose Loading to maintain maximum bean freshness. The burrs work with smart sensors to reduce grind time and keep grind particle consistent. Meanwhile, the grind adjustment takes you from Prismo to cold brew in less time.

The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder does not wake up your entire family early in the morning while you prep your coffee. It features a direct-drive motor that reduces grind noise. It also auto-shuts off after grinding so you don’t have to worry about hearing that awful high-pitched noise that other grinders make when the chute is empty. Just a press of the button and the magic happens.

Moreover, this innovative product ensures a mess-free kitchen countertop. Magnets ensure the catch snaps and align into place so the grinds fall neatly from the burrs into the catch every time. Further ensuring the mess-free experience is the grinds knocker. It lets you put any extra grinds and chaff straight to the catch instead of it scattered on the countertop.

Just like any home grinders, maintenance is essential to longevity. The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder features a snap-fit front panel held together by a couple of screws. Once opened, you can access the burrs for cleaning and fine-tuning.

The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder weighs 4.5kg. Its body is aluminium, stainless steel burrs and plastic load bin and base. It may have heft but its outstanding functions surely outshine its weight.

Images courtesy of Fellow