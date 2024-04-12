Carry Cubo calls its ISHO-X5 a “shapeshifting everyday sling and internal organizer,” offering compact protection and lighting quick access to your gear. Much like the LEV-24 backpack, it offers several access options and can store just about anything, be it a camera, a few change of clothes, drinks, food, and more.

There’s more than meets the eye with this everyday carry. It features a unibody X-Wing divider that adapts to your carrying needs while offering volume-efficient and neat organization. It has 5.5L of internal volume packed into a compact and sleek silhouette boasting a bold and cubic shape.

The divider is cleverly proportioned alongside the oversized rear-access door for quick access to your things, hence less time digging through your bag. It also comes with full height walls to securely keep your gear in place and minimize movement.

Moreover, Carry Cubo’s ISHO-X5 sling bag is designed for kinematic access, allowing it to move around your body with ease whether you’re on the move or not. It swings from back to front in an instant for chest-rig inspired access through its tear-away side door. This is for when you want to access bulky or long, shallow items such as a camera.

Meanwhile, flipping it on its front at the waist allows for hawker tray style, on-body clamshell access. This gives you wide-open access to the entire main compartment through the rear door.

Carry Cubo also ensured the ISHO-X5 sling bag can withstand the outdoors with its durable and robust construction while keeping it lightweight at just 0.45kg. It uses a high tenacity, 100% recycled nylon 6,6 exterior finished with weatherproof carbonate coating, durable YKK zippers, and aluminum hardware. This bag also utilized a diamond ripstop nylon reinforced with Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), which is known for its high abrasion resistance and tensile strength 10x higher than steel.

Images courtesy of Carry Cubo