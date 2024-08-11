Prestigious watchmakers often develop movements in-house to ensure their timekeeping instruments perform reliably and accurately. However, some also manufacture these in bulk and ship them out for other brands to use in their timepieces. This practice enables startups and microbrands to dedicate resources to design and marketing. A spectacular example is the Viajero by Haim Watch Company.

The name may not ring a bell to most watch enthusiasts, but the Chicago-based outfit boasts a modest catalog with plenty of options to suit every buyer’s need. For the constant traveler who prefers analog over digital, we have this dapper world timer. Available in three variants, we can choose between the Air, Land, and Water.

You can probably guess the names allude to the colorways. Haim Watch Company presents the Viajero in a 38.5 mm x 45.5 mm x 12 mm hand-finished stainless steel case. A sapphire glass with a five-layer anti-reflective coating protects the defining element of the timepiece. Its dial features a 3D relief of the world’s topographic textures.

Meanwhile, to convey a cartographic motif, the hands are in the shape of a protractor. The applied hour markers are mostly dots with the execution of the Roman numeral indices for 3, 6, 8, and 12 o’clock. The Viajero will track up to 24 time zones, which the user can assign as “home” and “local” for convenience.

Another attraction is the exhibition case back where the custom Atlas-shaped rotor remains in full view. In charge of its timekeeping functions is a Seiko NH34A GMT self-winding caliber with a 41-hour power reserve. A French Epsom Leather strap with contrast stitching is included with the Viajero. Haim Watch Company also offers a “beads of rice” stainless steel bracelet upgrade.

