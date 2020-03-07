Dango never disappoints when it comes to its wallet lineup and the Dango P02 Pioneer Travel Wallet is no different. Much like their other EDCs, this ruggedly beautiful piece boasts practical features that give you peace of mind in your travels.

It has RFID shielding technology to safeguard your personal information from data theft. It also boasts optimum storage capacity for eight cards and up to three passports for a weight of just 3.5 ounces and a size of 6.75″w x 4.5″h x .4″ thick. A water-resistant external pocket offers space for coins and other small items. Inside, you can put in a notebook and pen, the latter you can access two ways: opening the wallet or using the “through-hole” design.

The Dango P02 Pioneer Travel Wallet is made from water-resistant DTEX material and is handy to carry around. You can use it just like any other wallet or strap it to your body through an adjustable shoulder strap that you can easily clip on and off to its attach points. The strap is of robust, 20mm nylon webbing construction so it feels comfortable on the shoulders. The attach points also work as tethers so you can attach the wallet to your backpack or belt.

What makes the Dango Dango P02 Pioneer Travel Wallet a must-have for any globetrotter is the addition of the brand’s MT01 Clasp tool. You never know when you may need an emergency kit for quick fixes. The tool has a bottle opener, a Phillips screwdriver, a chisel, a flat head screwdriver, and a 1/4″ hex socket.

