The great thing about whiskey is that age enhances its profile. This hopefully explains why some bottles cost an arm and a leg yet sell out shortly after launch. Collectors are always on the lookout for exclusive releases so those who are late in the game will miss out. It just so happens that The Dalmore presents the Decades No. 6 Collection, so get your wallets ready.

This six-bottle set from the prestigious distillery based in Alness, Scotland may be the most difficult to acquire this year. You see this bundle is a celebration of the best blends over the years. In the meantime

, those hoping to own the Decades No. 6 Collection will be facing tough competition.

It’s going under the hammer in October 2021 in Hong Kong courtesy of Sotheby’s. We’re also hearing that a substantial portion of the proceeds is going to the Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee design museum in Scotland. Rare whiskey for a cause? Sign right up!

Nonetheless, The Dalmore is also offering more highly collectible options for interested buyers. There are the Decades No. 5 Collection and Decades No. 4 Collection. The Decades No. 6 Collection is the ultimate prize here. Whoever wins the auction will receive bottles dated 1951, 1967, 1979, 1980, 1995, and 2000.

Moreover, these single-malt whiskies are personally selected by master distiller Richard Paterson – who has been with The Dalmore for almost 50 years. Each beautiful decanter is adorned with a 12-point royal stag emblem with the year and distillery’s branding near the base.

“These collections are a true tribute to craftsmanship forged over the decades and offer a fantastic opportunity for collectors in search of a rare, never-to-be-seen-again piece of history,” says Paterson. So, are you ready to outbid everyone else for The Dalmore Decades No. 6 Collection?

Images courtesy of The Dalmore