Audemars Piguet already has a stellar flagship with the Royal Oak. It regularly shakes up the catalog to keep it fresh and the latest drops present four references to delight the folks who can afford to splurge on luxurious accessories like these. The watchmaker presents two sizes with another two versions to choose from.

The overall design is distinctly that of a Royal Oak, but AP opts to adorn these timepieces with diamonds on every imaginable surface. Not to worry though as this does not exceed the point wherein it becomes gaudy. As hinted at before, clients can pick between a 34 mm or 37 mm case in either 18 Carat white gold or 18 Carat pink gold.

Even without the stones, this is a distinct silhouette people unquestionably associate with Audemars Piguet. Reference 77452OR.ZZ.1365OR.01 and 77452BC.ZZ.1365BC.01 flaunt a 34 mm x 9.2 mm housing decorated with 276 brilliant-cut diamonds. These are distributed across the case, bezel, crown, and dial. These watches are accompanied by another 1,100 brilliant-cut crystals on the bracelets.

Both are outfitted with an in-house 5809 self-winding caliber which offers a 50-hour power reserve. The skeletonized rotors are viewable via the exhibition case back. The next set of Royal Oaks – reference 15552BC.ZZ.1358BC.01 and 15552OR.ZZ.1358OR.01 – likewise mirror the precious metals of their smaller counterparts yet are noticeably larger at 37 mm x 9.3 mm.

These are encrusted with a total of 1,424 brilliant-cut diamonds distributed across the case and bracelet. Audemars Piguet endows these timekeeping instruments with its 5909 automatic movement with a slightly longer power reserve of 60 hours. As you can see, the latest Royal Oak Selfwinding references are equally dazzling and it’s just a matter of personal preference as to what reference appeals to your tastes.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet