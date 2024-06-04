A recently rekindled partnership between a Taiwanese technology firm and a Legendary German carmaker for high-performance luxury vehicles reminded us of an odd trend years ago. Almost every computer hardware manufacturer at the time collaborated with marques like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and others. Hence, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V seems somewhat like déjà vu.

We have to give credit to the marketing teams back then as a tie-in with a prominent name in the automotive scene could have conveyed speed, performance, and top-notch specifications. Sadly most of the SKUs in question were considerably underpowered. Although there were a few exceptions, the majority were completely underwhelming.

Still, many of us were probably duped by the clever gimmicks and fear of missing out (FoMO) given these were purportedly limited-edition releases and thus, highly collectible. Meanwhile, the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V is a premium notebook geared for gaming and maybe a bit of productivity on the side.

The laptop measures 355.8 mm x 259.7 mm x 19.95 mm and weighs about 4.15 lbs. For weight savings without compromising durability and aesthetics, they’re fabricating the chassis out of magnesium-aluminum alloy. The Selenite Gray colorway gives off a metallic silver sheen — a tone closely associated with iconic machines by Mercedes-AMG.

To ensure the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V meets our lofty expectations, it’s fully kitted out just like a flagship trim package. It packs a potent 13th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU with a maximum DDR5-5200 RAM of 64 GB.

Visuals are vibrant and smooth courtesy of the 16″ UHD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel. Of course, it’s not lacking in the graphics department as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with an 8 GB GDDR6 is ready to render the latest games in exceptional detail.

Up to 2 TB of internal storage via two M.2 NVMe SSDs at 1 TB each should be more than enough to hold your files and games. Then there’s the 99.9 Whr battery for longer runtimes away from an outlet. Superior typing and responsive actuation are delivered by the SteelSeries keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

Audio, on the other hand, is supplied by a six-speaker Dynaudio sound setup. The MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport A13V ships with a generous care package that includes a co-branded mouse, mousepad, postcard, cable tie, USB driver, and pouch, all tucked inside a sleek box.

Images courtesy of MSI/Mercedes-AMG