The Fulmer Gardens House sits on on about 10. 5 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds in South Buckinghamshire, some 20 miles west of central London. It has strong ties to British royalty and believed to date back to the late 1800s.

This sprawling estate was once the home of Colonel the Hon Sir Harry Legge from 1883 to his death in 1928. He was Equerry to King Edward VII who married Amy Gwendoline Lambart, the maid of honor to Her Majesty Queen Victoria. The Queen and her family were frequent guests at the estate over the years.

The 13,000-square-foot Fulmer Gardens House alongside a two-bedroom self-contained cottage, is on the market for £4.95 million (or roughly $6.2 million). On the ground floor is the main wing and a grand reception hall that leads to the impressive principal reception rooms where both formal and informal entertaining happens. There is also a drawing room overlooking magnificent garden views, a formal dining room, library, music room, billiard room, kitchen and utility.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the house and further more modest accommodations including a garden room, a snug, kitchen, breakfast room, dining room and utility. The main suite on the first floor also looks out to the garden and has a spacious en-suite bathroom.

Fulmer Gardens House has 12 further bedrooms and six bath/shower rooms on this floor with an additional bedroom, bathroom and sitting room in the attic. Outside are other impressive amenities including a hard tennis court, a swimming pool, and a water garden. There is an abundance of specimen trees throughout the garden mostly tree planting plaques commemorating royal visits, with one thought to have been planted by Queen Victoria herself.

“Steps from the lawn lead to the walled, stone entertaining terrace adjoining the rear of the house. The house benefits from three gated entrances and three driveways providing ample parking. There is a double garage and a further single garage attached to a double car port.”

Fulmer Gardens House “now requires a degree of renovation and modernization.” But it offers potential buyers “a rare opportunity to acquire an exciting project.” The estate is often described by locals as the prettiest village in South Buckinghamshire.

Images courtesy of Savills