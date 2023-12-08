Picture this! You’re aborad a sleek new superyacht, smack in the middle of a serene sea with gentle waves lapping at its flanks. The setting implies ultimate relaxation, except for the vibrations and noise from the engines. Kurt Strand believes he has the solution with a vessel aptly christened the Silence. Here’s what makes this ship so special.

As it stands right now, the automotive industry is in the lead as it gradually approaches the set optimal sustainability goals in the next few years. Meanwhile, those in the yachting scene are aware of the gap and have recently doubled efforts to develop emission-free systems or something close to them for large hulls like this.

The Silence is 235-footer with a clean yet rakish silhouette. Strand shares that it is built with a robust steel hull, followed by a superstructure in aluminum. At the heart of its propulsion setup is a hybrid unit with an all-electric mode to cruise silently and greenly for up to eight hours. Should the captain push it to the limit, you can expect speeds of up to 26 knots depending on sea conditions.

Although it was not specified, it’s likely the superyacht can also run its hotel load on battery power only. Furnishing the interiors and other spaces is Acoya Design House as it imbues a modern minimalist motif with natural tones and materials. The owner’s suite occupies the upper deck and features a terrace with lounge seats and a Jacuzzi.

The guest accommodations can house up to 14 across seven suites. Other notable amenities aboard the Silence include a gaming area, a bar, a beach club, a pool, Jacuzzi, and an outdoor cinema, to name a few. It requires a crew of 20 and can haul six PWCs, two 33-foot tenders, and a collection of water toys.

Images courtesy of Kurt Strand Design