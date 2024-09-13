Just when you think the competition for the title of thinnest mechanical wristwatch is over, a third contender surfaces. Previously, it was a rivalry between Richard Mille and BVLGARI with the RM UP-01 Ferrari and Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, respectively. So far, the slimmest timepiece at the time was only 1.70 mm thick. Nevertheless, the aptly named ThinKing is the new title holder at 1.65 mm.

Take note that despite this feat of watchmaking, the overall design still needs some polish. The timekeeping instrument in question is reportedly the second prototype, which means the presentation is not yet final. Given Konstantin Chaykin’s distinct eye for aesthetics, his works feel like they intentionally go against the grain.

Thankfully, merchandise many consider avant-garde appeals to a niche market. Thankfully, this segment also has plenty of supporters with deep pockets. Even in its current iteration, the ThinKing is attention-grabbing in a minimalist sense. Although it appears round at first glance, the case is more of a tortuga form factor.

Instead of a traditional dial, we have two counters for the hours and minutes. These are arranged to resemble eyes, while the Konstantin Chaykin emblem and branding complete an image of a smiling face. Unlike the first version, which uses annealed brass, the latest take on the ThinKing opts for high-rigidity stainless steel.

Powering this impossibly svelte reference is an equally lean in-house K.23-0 movement. The caliber features 51 jewels, 204 components, and a 32-hour power reserve. This second prototype is paired with a black alligator leather strap and a pin buckle closure system. There is no word of commercial production just yet, but the ThinKing is one to keep an eye on.

Images courtesy of Konstantin Chaykin