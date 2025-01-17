Oris catered to fans of an iconic Muppet in 2023 with the ProPilot X Kermit Edition. We found it a whimsical yet stylish tribute to the friendly frog and wondered if the watchmaker would revisit the collaboration. However, it seems wishes do come true as the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition arrives just in time.

After unveiling the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition, we thought this was it for 2025. But the Swiss group might have felt that Kermit would feel lonely without his true love Miss Piggy. As such, this delightful timepiece finally gives us a chance to form the perfect pair.

Just like its first partnership with Jim Henson’s Muppets (now owned by The Walt Disney Company), it arrives in vibrant pink. Although most of us here would gladly rock this on our wrists, others will find it makes a wonderful gift to your significant other. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, grab the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition before it sells out.

Reference 01 531 7796 4158-07 8 17 05LC is rendered in stainless steel and measures 34 mm. Oris says the construction is robust enough to receive a 10-bar water-resistance rating. The case back sports a small aperture where a portrait of the glamorous porcine puppet is visible. It sports a knurled bezel and a double-domed sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

These frame a hot pink dial, baton applied hour markers, and a baguette-cut lab-grown diamond for the 12 o’clock hour marker. Sword hands indicate the time governed by the in-house self-winding 531 caliber. The automatic movement beats at 28,800 vph (4 Hz) with a 42-hour power reserve. The ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition comes with a stainless steel bracelet.

Images courtesy of Oris