Not long ago, Hoka revisited a classic silhouette and gave it a modern revamp. The Project Transport is a sleek pair of sneakers for everyday use with some nifty extras to keep your feet warm, comfortable, and protected from rugged surfaces. It seems a follow-up was also underway in collaboration with SATISFY. These are the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY.

With a comprehensive know-how about running apparel and accessories, this partnership sets high expectations. Thankfully, like their previous exploits, both Hoka and SATISFY understand the nuances of making an outstanding trail runner. To start, we have two tonal colorways to choose from: Bone and Coffee.

Pick the former if you prefer a shade that pops, while the latter is an ideal pair for darker outfits. Nonetheless, chromatic characteristics alone are not enough to sell the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY. What users are fundamentally after are features that deliver optimal ergonomics. Furthermore, cutting-edge technologies to unleash peak performance don’t hurt either.

Let us start with the upper as it uses a lightweight and transparent technical TPU mesh as the base. The addition of a soft microfiber collar and protective ripstop nylon supply a snug sock-like feel with a durable heel pull tab to help you slip them on. Next is the speed lace system for convenient on-the-fly adjustments.

Its lay-flat gusseted tongue also keeps debris out for overall safety. Meanwhile, plush cushioning comes from the ProFly+ midsole. To round up the rest of its construction is the Vibram Megagrip outsole. Hoka branding is minimal, while the SATISFY script is visible on the heel and lateral toebox of the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY.

Images courtesy of Hoka/SATISFY