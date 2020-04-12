When it comes to beauty and fashion, a comb is a must-have for everyone. But you don’t want to settle for just any comb. The Chicago Comb Co. Model No. 6 Carbon Fiber Comb is the ultimate styling choice for grooming your hair or your beard. It features both wide and fine teeth and comes in a carbon fiber construction for durability.

Forget the plastic combs readily available in local big box stores and switch to this everyday beauty essential to keep your hair in check. Unlike traditional combs, this option is guaranteed to last you for many uses. It uses a very high-quality carbon fiber composite that’s not just strong but also smooth and lightweight.

The use of carbon fiber composite prevents unwanted hair splits or hair fall. It makes the Chicago Comb Co. Model No. 6 Carbon Fiber Comb ultra-smooth and naturally anti-static so you don’t get that unnerving “static shock.” It also minimizes the chances of hair sticking to the teeth.

Moreover, unlike regular combs, plastic or not, this option is heat and chemical resistant. It’s truly one that professional beauty stylists or hairdressers reach out for when the need arises.

The Chicago Comb Co. Model No. 6 Carbon Fiber Comb ensures versatile hair styling anytime and anywhere. It has both wide and fine teeth and feels light in the hands and the pocket. It is also sleek and compact enough to fit in your pants at just 7 inches long. For added convenience, this comb comes with a leather sleeve or sheath. You can also purchase it solo.

Images courtesy of Chicago Comb Co.