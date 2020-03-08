The Lotuff Leather Zip-Top Briefcase is a fully-functional everyday carry that exudes beauty. It boasts a minimalist aesthetics yet one that speaks of luxury and quality. Its streamlined appeal highlights the expert craftsmanship put into making this elegant piece fit into any fashion statement.

This briefcase offers a neat internal organization for your office needs and more. It has dedicated double full-length pockets for pens, cards, your phone, and a full-length interior sleeve for a 15″ laptop. It can accommodate other items such as notebooks, a tablet, newspaper, power bank, and more. You can even squeeze in a weekend change of clothes for a quick out-of-town business trip. Then two external pockets offer more storage or rooms for quick-access items.

Meanwhile, its construction speaks of a lifetime quality. It features leather-bounded edges and uses solid-brass hardware. The two-way YKK Excella zipper allows for easy internal access. Handmade in America from natural, vegetable-tanned leather, the Lotuff Leather Zip-Top Briefcase develops its own patina over time so each bag is unique to each owner.

As with other briefcases, this classic beauty uses a two-way carrying method for portability. It comes with a 5″ double-stitched nesting handles for in-hand carry. It also has a removable, adjustable shoulder strap for over the shoulder carry depending on personal preference.

The Lotuff Leather Zip-Top Briefcase is lightweight enough at 3 pounds and compact at 17” x 12” x 4”. Suffice to say, that it’s not cumbersome to lug around and doesn’t add bulk to your style. It comes in the colors Black, Chocolate, Chestnut, Saddle Tan and for an added fee, you can have it personalize with your embossed initials.

