If your travels are taking you across the pond this summer, accommodations are a crucial part of the package. Sure, there is no shortage of awesome places to bunk in over there, but we have something unique you might want to check out. Going to prison might be the last thing on your mind, but The Bodmin Jail Hotel is inviting adventurous guests to check out what they have to offer.

Instead of cramped cells previously shared by other hardened criminals, your booking involves luxurious rooms and so much more. Moreover, The Bodmin Jail Hotel is also a dog-friendly establishment. Originally built in 1779, it remained in use until its closure around the 1920s.

While most of the original structure remains intact, restorations now give the interior a comelier façade. The Bodmin Jail Hotel is a blend of the past and the present as each room now sports an old-world motif. We were thinking somewhere along the lines of smaller spaces emulating what prisoners were living in.

However, the rooms are far from claustrophobic with some even lavish furnishings. Stone walls remind guests of the building’s character before its transformation. Nonetheless, flat-screen TVs, comfortable beddings, Wi-Fi, and other modern creature comforts make each stay a pleasant one.

Enjoy dining and sipping on some beverages at the Chapel Restaurant & Bar. Perhaps a few drinks at the Jolly Hangman Tavern before heading back to your room. Find the time to explore the dark yet intriguing history behind The Bodmin Jail Hotel. Not to worry as the lively atmosphere within will keep your spirits up and leave a positive impression when you leave.

Images courtesy of The Bodmin Jail Hotel