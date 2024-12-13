If the current pace of climate change continues, many researchers agree that sea levels will eventually rise to dangerous levels. It means coastal areas and islands with elevations just slightly above the water surface at high tides will be submerged. We know it sounds ominous, but if things don’t change, you might as well visit luxury resorts like the Sun Siyam Olhuveli.

The Maldives is a tropical paradise where white sand beaches and crystal clear waters are almost everywhere. As such, many hospitality establishments have set up shop in the Indian Ocean archipelago. Unfortunately, studies indicate the country will eventually end up underwater in the next century or so.

Until then, tourists can indulge in all the top-class experiences. Your destination is close to the South Malé Atoll and spans about three islands in the area. Sun Siyam Olhuveli has been operating since 2002 but is regularly keeping up with trends.

Thus, guests can expect contemporary amenities, swanky accommodations, world-class cuisine, and plenty of local attractions. Everything they offer positions patrons against an idyllic backdrop of sun, sea, nature, and culture. Another reason to be there is to stay in one of the 40 brand-new waterfront suites. These are all on Dream Island, which is reachable by a walkway.

With a space of about 1,100 square feet, up to four adults can comfortably unwind, dip in a private pool, or head on over to the beach. Sun Siyam Olhuveli general manager Hassan Adil stated: “We are incredibly excited to introduce these new grand beach suites with private pools, where guests can indulge in a heightened sense of tranquility and style.”

Images courtesy of Sun Siyam Olhuveli