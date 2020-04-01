You don’t have to sacrifice beauty for the sake of functionality and quality when it comes to your everyday carry. The Bellroy Work Folio A5 exudes elegance and extreme internal organization for your work gear.

This carry can store just about any item and keep them safe through its zip closure. Unzipping lays the folio flat for easy access and clear visibility of the items inside. It has space for your cards, a pen, a notebook, a small tablet, your smartphone, earbuds and more.

The Bellroy Work Folio A5 boasts a neat internal organization using elasticated pockets. The compartments are expandable so you are not limited to storing specific items on designated slots.

Outside the convenience it offers for working professionals, globetrotters will also find this leather piece a must-have as a travel buddy. It easily holds your passport, boarding passes, travel documents and more.

The Bellroy Work Folio A5 comes preloaded with an A5 Bellroy notebook. The notebook sleeve is also compatible with other similar-sized pads (5.8 x 8.3 inch) including that from Farbiano, Rhodia and Moleskine. You can forego the notebook if you want to carry less although this folio is lightweight enough despite its all-leather construction. It weighs 10.4 ounces and is compact and slim at just 7.1 x 0.9 x 9.1 inches.

The Bellroy Work Folio A5 adds class to any style. It looks elegant and guaranteed to retain its unique look thanks to its use of vegetable-tanned leather, which allows for a natural and beautiful aging process. This piece also comes in the colors of black, navy, caramel, and graphite.

Images courtesy of Bellroy