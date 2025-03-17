Gerber makes it possible to bring a saw and store it safely in your pocket with the Bushcraft Saw. It’s for serious backcountry tasks that call for traditional methods of making a fire or making a shelter in the outdoors.

It’s a pocketknife equipped with an 8-inch chrome-plated SK5 carbon steel blade featuring Sawtooth Tech for a perfect balance of efficiency, strength, and corrosion resistance. This tech increases efficiency normally achieved from a traditional saw using triple ground saw teeth in an offset configuration.

This means the teeth align in a way that offers a consistently quick and smooth cut with every pull. Hence, allowing you to cut log after log without getting tired. Meanwhile, the rubber grip on Gerber’s Bushcraft Saw offers a secure and comfortable hold even in wet conditions.

Then an aluminum lock button keeps the blade securely in place during and after use. The blade also locks in two different positions to prevent awkward and tricky cuts and has added corrosion resistance. Moreover, using SK5 carbon blade steel guarantees durability, hardness, and toughness.

This makes Gerber’s Bushcraft Saw an ideal choice for bushcraft, hunting, or survival tasks. It may look unassumingly simple like any classic pocketknife when folded. But with the blade deployed via a thumb hole, it looks scarily formidable. The teeth remind you of sharks’ teeth ready to slice through hard surfaces.

Gerber’s Bushcraft Saw weighs just 6.8 oz and is 17.8″ long, which is portable enough for a tool that can easily rival its larger counterpart. It comes with a belt- and MOLLE-compatible sheath with a ferro rod loop so you can always have it handy.

Images courtesy of Gerber