The Bellroy Apex Backpack offers a stylish yet practical way of carrying your items on the go. Its seamless and elegant design allows it to adapt to multiple tasks and situations.

A butterfly opening reveals a neat internal organization for easy and quick access. Stretch pockets positioned in the middle provide space for your laptop, power banks, charging cables, wallet, and more, while side pockets offer space for water bottles or smaller items. There is also a zipped pocket to store smaller items you don’t want to fall off. On the outside, you have zip pockets on both sides of the bag for items needed close at hand, such as your house or car key, which you can attack to the added key clip.

The Bellroy Apex Backpack designed its pockets to snap flat when not in use and positioned in a “toolbelt” around the sides of the bag. This construction keeps your items safe from accidental drops and out of the crush zone. It also gives plenty of storage space in the middle for other items.

This Bellroy backpack offers comfort during travel. The sternum strap is adjustable according to your comfort and can be clipped on or off. Meanwhile, magnet buttons and dual-access zippers provide versatile access even when on the go.

The Bellroy Apex Backpack boasts a slim profile but durable constructions. It uses recycled water-resistant Baida Nylon and premium, environmentally certified leather for strength. It is adjustable to any height or body frame so it never cramps up your look.

