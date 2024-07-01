Studies show that to get the most out of their training, athletes need to also take into account proper recovery. Those who fail to do so often end up with career-ending injuries, which is why top physical therapists usually recommend a combination of heat and cold treatments depending on their findings. As a global leader in sportswear, Nike is collaborating with Hyperice for a cutting-edge capsule.

Both brands are introducing cutting-edge systems that aid in both the warmup and cooldown phases of any activity. According to press materials, what the Nike x Hyperice partnership has in development are a pair of boots and a vest — “wearable technology designed to help athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition.”

Starting with the shoes, what we have here are high-top sneakers embedded with heating elements alongside dynamic air compression components described as dual-air Normatec bladders. This combo heats key sections of the foot and ankle to function as a sort of pre-warmup before the actual session, then activates compression massages as programmed.

Meanwhile, the Nike x Hyperice vest is outfitted with sensors to automatically detect and adjust body temperature. Like the boots, air bladders with pressure monitoring sensors inflate when needed for optimal comfort. Thermoelectric coolers are likewise embedded to actively switch between a wider range of temperatures as prescribed by the therapist.

“Recovery is an important part of any athlete’s journey, but we’re hearing from athletes that this concept of ‘pre-covery’ is equally as important,” notes Senior Director of Nike Athlete innovation Tobie Hatfield. “The footwear and vest that we’ve developed with Hyperice help get the body ready for activity, whether you’re playing for a title or you’re on your feet a lot at work.”

