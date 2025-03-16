Save yourself the trip to the kitchen and back to get ice, especially during backyard BBQs, with Stanley’s Classic Stay Chill Beer Pitcher. This travel and outdoor essential effortlessly keeps your fave spirits or drinks cold for hours whether out camping, on a picnic, or at the beach.

Quenching your thirst or keeping yourself cool under the heat of the sun with iced cold drinks is always a refreshing reprieve. It cools down the body temperature so you can keep the fun going or continue lounging in comfort.

Stanley’s Classic Stay Chill Beer Pitcher combines durability and efficiency with its 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free construction. It boasts a classic silhouette equipped with modern functionality to adapt to today’s unpredictable weather conditions.

It offers a generous 64-ounce capacity, double-walled vacuum insulated interior, perfect for a group or family. The effective insulation keeps ice frozen for an amazing 29 hours. It keeps drinks cold for eight hours and during chilly conditions, drinks stay hot for 2.5 hours.

Whether you’re storing cocktails, mocktails, iced tea, or hot cider, Stanley’s Classic Stay Chill Beer Pitcher ensures a refreshing taste. The addition of a heavy-duty handle enables a secure and comfortable grip, while a Tritan pour-through lid allows for easy one-hand serving into glasses. The pitcher also comes with its matching 16oz stacking steel pint glasses.

Moreover, at just 1.24kg, you won’t have any problem bringing this along during your adventures. It is also dishwasher safe and has a wide mouth for easy cleanup and refills. It is available in two colors, including Polar and Hammertone Green.

Images courtesy of Stanley