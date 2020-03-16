The Anson Calder Passport Wallet is a minimalist carry for your travel cards, documents and more. It conveniently holds boarding passes, travel forms, visas, and credit cards without the added bulk and heft.

This piece speaks of quality, luxury, and timeless beauty. Made from French calfskin and stitched with German thread, it develops its own patina and feels soft in the hands over time. It is finished with burnished edges and features hand tacks for added aesthetics. It’s an elegant piece that also speaks of practicality. It’s merely 1/8″ thick yet it provides neat organization using dedicated pockets. It has a specific place for a passport of all sizes on the right and behind it is a hidden pocket for boarding passes or extra change.

Meanwhile, on the right are a couple of horizontal cutouts to store a max of four cards each. A thump slot is on each pocket lets you access the cards with ease. This lets you fan the cards out so you can pick out the one you need and behind the card pockets is a space to store bills. As for the boarding pass, it goes to a slot in the top behind the cards, where it sticks out for convenience during airport scanning.

The Anson Calder Passport Wallet offers customization for an added fee. If you want to have your data secure then you can opt to add RFID protection. You can also add a monogram for personalization. It also comes in sport leather and in six color variants.

Images courtesy of Anson Calder