A pocketknife is always handy to have around when you need some cutting, slicing, and minor fixing done. The Terrain 365 DTK-AT couldn’t get any more compact as it is merely the size of a standard US issue “dog tag.”

This is Terrain 365’s most compact folding knife designed to be a backup cutting tool. With a frame lock mechanism, the blade stores neatly just about anywhere. Its small size makes it fit small spaces even inside a survival kit/tin. The blade length is 1.190 inches with a thickness of 0.118 inches. When closed the knife is only at an amazing 2.301 inches and is simply lightweight at just 1.6 ounces you might forget you even have it with you.

The Terrain 365 DTK-AT may be small but it is capable of handling serious jobs. The blade is from Terravantium dendritic cobalt which makes it extremely sharp. Every time the blade is sharpened another sharp edge comes out. The blade is also resistant to wear and rust, non-magnetic, and has superior edge retention.

Meanwhile, the handles and hardware is made of 6AL-4V titanium which boasts a high strength-to-weight ratio and is corrosion-resistant. The addition of phosphorous bronze washers makes this pocketknife even more resistant to wear and corrosion.

The Terrain 365 DTK-AT features a thumb slate for the blade opening with jimping on the thumb ramp for a good grip. It is 100 percent non-ferrous and a built-in lanyard hole adds to its travel-friendly feature. You can tether it to a carabiner or hang it along with your keys.

Images courtesy of Terrain 365