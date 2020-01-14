The Kershaw Decibel Pocketknife is a great knife packed in a small package. It boasts an 8Cr13MoV stainless steel drop-point blade finished with a titanium-carbo nitride coating. The blade’s tipped construction ensures ease and precision in piercing cuts while the finish makes the blade corrosion-resistant. A tipped blade means this manual EDC pocketknife is ideal for use in everyday items and in opening packages, letters, and more.

Other than the blade, the handle is also stainless steel and finished off with the same dark matte-grey, titanium-carbo nitride coating found on the blade. Meanwhile, aluminium comprises the eye-catching blue pivot collar and backspace. A reversible sturdy pocket clip mimics the sleek and linear design of the knife and offers ambidextrous pocket carry. The frame lock provides security so you don’t have to worry about getting cuts while using the knife.

The Kershaw Decibel Pocketknife sits well in the hand because of its slim design that may come off looking cyberpunk for some. Yet its modern look and feel complement its efficiency and reliability. The thumb stud has a good height and is not sharp so it does not hurt the skin. The knife also opens with a simple flip even with the use of just one hand.

The Kershaw Decibel Pocketknife is lightweight at just 2.7 ounces and 6.6 inches in length (blade length at 3 inches) despite its stainless steel handle and blade construction. It’s so light that you might even forget you have it in your pocket. Ditch the clip and it can easily be stored in a wallet.

