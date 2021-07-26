Bomber jackets have seen their share of upgrades in the style and fashion scene in the decades since their debut in World War I. They never ran out of style and continue to provide comfort and warmth in chilly conditions. With this said, Taylor Stitch’s The Bomber Jacket should be in your winter wardrobe collection especially now that it comes in suede.

From the wool and waxed version comes the Whiskey Suede treatment, which looks good and feels comfortable as its predecessors. It remains rugged and versatile as ever despite its 3-oz. calf suede coloring. Classic ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem accentuates its rugged yet handsome appeal.

Meanwhile, in keeping with it being cold-weather wear, the Taylor Stitch’s The Bomber Jacket in Whiskey Suede comes with two lower welt hand-warmer pockets. For added insulation, the interior has a soft cotton twill lining in the torso.

This winter wear works great whether dressed up or dressed down. You can layer it up with a collared shirt underneath and pair it with dress shoes. You can even pair it up with sneakers and faded denim jeans. It looks great no matter the occasion. And when it comes to storage, aside from the lower pockets, it also has a welt pocket inside with a snap closure.

Plus, smooth acetate in the sleeves allows for a quick and easy wardrobe change. The jacket slides smoothly in and out without a hitch. Also worthy to mention is that Taylor Stitch’s The Bomber Jacket in Whiskey Suede develops its own patina over time for an even more beautiful classic look.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch