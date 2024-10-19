To the average consumer, the staggering number of Swiss watch brands can be daunting. When unsure of what to get for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buyer guides can be helpful. Apart from recognized names in the business, there are plenty of spectacular timepieces that often fly under the radar. If by chance you’re into understated aesthetics, Fortis offers the Vagabond V-40.

Also available in Blue Dusk and Urban Shadow colorways, what we find captivating is the Stormy Gray option. The Vagabond V-40 is remarkably easy to match with almost any attire. Nevertheless, we personally would swap out the classic block bracelet for a leather rally strap or silicone alternative for a more casual profile.

The watchmaker is crafting the 40 mm x 46.5 mm x 13.9 mm case out of grade 5 titanium. A polished grade 5 titanium fixed bezel frames a grained dial with a white gold GMT ring. Alternating applied baton and Arabic numeral hour markers with a inverted delta at 12 o’clock adorn the outermost section of the dial.

Directly above 6 o’clock is a date aperture forming a gap in the 24-hour GMT ring. Next are the metallic hours, minutes, seconds, and GMT hands. For low-light legibility, Fortis applies SuperLuminova X1 on the necessary components for accurate timekeeping. Meanwhile, the Vagabond V-40’s GMT hand sports a vibrant orange tip.

In charge of all functions is an in-house Werk 13 self-winding caliber. The automatic movement boasts a 70-hour power reserve and a 28,800 (4 Hz) frequency. A smoked sapphire exhibition case back offers a glimpse of the rotor and other components. Lastly, the Vagabond V-40 uses a screw-down crown with a triple FKM rubber gasket for a water resitance rating of 600 ft.

Images courtesy of Fortis